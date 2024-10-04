Matnog-Allen bridge study gets funding

BORONGAN CITY — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Friday revealed that it will allocate P200 million in its 2025 budget for a pre-feasibility study for the construction of a bridge linking Matnog, Sorsogon to Allen, Northern Samar.

House Minority Leader and 4Ps PartyList Representative Marcelino Libanan said that DPWH has committed to allocating funds for the pre-feasibility study in 2025 and a full-blown feasibility study in 2026.

Libanan also denied claims by the National Economic Development Authority regional office in Eastern Visayas that DPWH had conducted a feasibility study in the past, stating that the study showed it was not feasible due to distance and technological limitations.

“I tried looking for that feasibility study, but there was none. No feasibility study has ever been conducted regarding the Matnog-Allen bridge, contrary to what the NEDA regional office is saying,” Libanan said.

The lawmaker added that during the budget hearing for the 2025 General Appropriations Law, DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan admitted that no study had ever been conducted.

“Secretary Bonoan admitted that what they had was just a concept paper that was turned into a press release,” Libanan said.

Earlier, the Regional Development Council unanimously approved a resolution supporting the conduct of a second feasibility study for the Matnog-Allen bridge.