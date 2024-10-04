Marawi gun runner falls

ZAMBOANGA CITY — A notorious gun runner was arrested during an entrapment operation at a parking lot of a hospital in Marawi City in Lanao del Sur and seized from his possession several high-powered firearms and ammunition.

Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office director P/Col Robert Daculan on Friday disclosed that combined police operatives conducted the entrapment operation along the parking area of Dr. Abdullah Hospital Foundation Inc., in Barangay Poblacion last Monday.

Daculan said the operations have resulted in the arrest of alias “Shawie,” a notorious gun runner operating in the city and Lanao del Sur.

Confiscated from the possession and control of the suspect were one unit caliber 5.56mm rifle; one unit Taurus G3C 9x19 caliber 9mm pistol; one 20-round magazine for caliber 5.56mm; six live rounds of caliber 5.56mm ammunition; three 9mm caliber magazines; one Taurus gun case; one genuine P1,000 and 124 pieces of P1,000 bogus bill used as buy-bust money.

According to Daculan, the confiscated evidences were collected in the presence of a Barangay Kagawad from Barangay Poblacion to witness the procedure and ensure due process.

Upon his arrest, the suspect was informed of his Constitutional Rights and rights under RA 9745, otherwise known as the Anti-Torture Act of 2009, in a language he fully understood.

The suspect, along with the confiscated firearms and ammunition, was transported to the CIDG Lanao Del Sur PFU Office for proper documentation and disposition.

“We are making decisive efforts to stop the sale and distribution of illegal firearms in the region,” said Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO BAR) acting director P/Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn.

“This arrest sends a clear message that no one is above the law, and we will continue to work hard to keep our Bangsamoro communities safe,” he added.