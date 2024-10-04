BUSINESS

Managing reputation - Meralco's Zaldarriaga

Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications, Joe R. Zaldarriaga, shared his insights on brand reputation management during a seminar organized by The Anvil Business Club, an association of young Filipino-Chinese businessmen and professionals. In his talk, titled The Boiling Point: Managing a PR Crisis, the veteran communicator emphasized the importance of strategic foresight in crisis communication to effectively manage a company’s reputation.

"With the rise of online engagement, brands have become increasingly vulnerable to public backlash and negative sentiment. A single misstep can spiral into a full-blown crisis. Hence, business owners and communicators alike really need to be more proactive, strategic, and empathetic in today’s environment," Zaldarriaga said.

