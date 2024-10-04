Magic lives on

Enchanted Kingdom, the first and only top-tier theme park in the Philippines, formally kicked off its 29th anniversary celebrations last weekend.

The event this year honors how, from the park’s enchanted opening in 1995, EK has endured and left its mark on every Filipino family by offering life-changing experiences to all ages.

“Looking back to almost three decades of Enchanted Kingdom, we truly have cultivated countless magical memories that transcends trends and generations. We are hopeful and excited to continuously be a part of everyone’s story through our timeless offerings for the years to come,” said Nico Mamon, EK’s 29th anniversary celebration chairman.

In keeping with its mission to provide unforgettable experiences and lifelong memories, EK presented its schedule of activities and services during the launch.

Teachers are in for a fantastic surprise as EK celebrates the fantastic World Teachers’ Day in honor of their enduring contributions to the development of countless Filipinos.

Teaching professionals will undoubtedly take pleasure in the educational seminars, edu-fun games, entertainment, zumba class and raffle prizes that are planned for the day.

Along with a commemorative anniversary cap, they will receive two Regular Day Passes for unlimited rides (except gated attractions) as part of the EKciting Teachers’ Treat Promo.

The promotion is available for a limited time at P1,200 only until 5 October.

EK’s Timeless Magic Concert promises to be a magical musical night away, where Zack Tabudlo and Janine Berdin, two of the top names in the OPM industry, will perform.

To serenade the park-goers are EK’s own talents, SMS, Victoria’s Way and the Kingsmen.

Timeless Magic Fireworks Show is a brand-new, spellbinding show that will finish off this magical day for guests. The 29th Anniversary Theme Song, written and performed by SMS, will cause the sky to light up in time.

Victoria’s Way and the Kingsmen, two of our top vocal groups, and the EK Circle of Artists are just a few examples of the exceptional talent that EK has developed.

This year, EK’s very own P-pop girl group SMS will shine the brightest as they finally share their music on Spotify! Stream their first single “EK High! (Dance Like Me)” and watch out for the release of their new song “Meant to Shine.”

Create more timeless memories with your loved ones with the new family thrill ride that will be coming soon. This newest addition to EK’s lineup of attractions will bring fun and excitement to guests with its thrilling ride movement.