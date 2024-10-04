Lifestyle, investment blend in Tagaytay

Beyond its usual charm as a tourist destination, Tagaytay is fast becoming an investment hub.
Property developers have launched both commercial and residential projects in the city, particularly along its ridge. The area is highly sought after for its prime real estate, characterized by a cool climate year-round and breathtaking views of Taal Lake and Taal Volcano.
SM Development Corporation (SMDC), the residential arm of SM Prime, allows Filipinos to live out their dreams of owning a piece of this prime real estate destination with Wind Residences. It is strategically located to offer the city’s stunning views and provide easy access to major roads, food spots and activities for the nature-loving weekend retreaters.
Booming real estate landscape
SMDC’s Tagaytay properties not only offer residents a serene, highland lifestyle but also exceptional investment opportunities. Unit owners at Wind Residences and its Cool Suites can expect their investments to appreciate significantly over time, with historical trends indicating that real estate values in the area often surpass growth rates in surrounding provinces.
With a revenue of P793 million in 2023, Cavite is ranked among the top five provinces in the country in terms of economic dynamism, government efficiency, infrastructure, resilience and innovation.
More than a weekend getaway
Beyond its real estate appeal, Tagaytay boasts a range of attractions and accommodations. Tagaytay Picnic Grove offers picnic areas, a zip line and horseback riding with views of Taal Lake.
People’s Park in the Sky provides panoramic vistas of the lake and surrounding areas. Puzzle Mansion features one of the world’s largest puzzle collections, while Sonya’s Garden provides a serene escape with farm-to-table dining and a charming bed and breakfast for a more intimate experience.
Camp Benjamin offers adventure and wellness activities; Taal Heritage Village showcases Spanish colonial architecture and Tagaytay Highlands offers a luxurious retreat with golf, a spa and stunning views.
Whether exploring its breathtaking landscapes, enjoying its unique attractions, or investing in its promising real estate, Tagaytay offers a continual source of rejuvenation and opportunity.