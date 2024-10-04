Lifestyle, investment blend in Tagaytay

Beyond its usual charm as a tourist destination, Tagaytay is fast becoming an investment hub.

Property developers have launched both commercial and residential projects in the city, particularly along its ridge. The area is highly sought after for its prime real estate, characterized by a cool climate year-round and breathtaking views of Taal Lake and Taal Volcano.

SM Development Corporation (SMDC), the residential arm of SM Prime, allows Filipinos to live out their dreams of owning a piece of this prime real estate destination with Wind Residences. It is strategically located to offer the city’s stunning views and provide easy access to major roads, food spots and activities for the nature-loving weekend retreaters.