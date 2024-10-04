Lenovo drops AI-powered devices at Media Tech Day

Lenovo showcased its latest advancements in computing technology during the recent Media Tech Day at the Shangri-La Hotel.

Members of the local tech press were granted an exclusive first look at the company’s new lineup of AI-powered devices, which includes the ThinkPad E14 Gen 6, ThinkBook 14 Gen 7, ThinkCentre M70s Gen 5, ThinkPad P14s Gen 5, and the innovative ThinkVision 27 3D monitor.

The event emphasized the emergence of AI PCs, which integrate client, edge, and cloud technologies to enhance everyday computing.

Lenovo executives highlighted the transformative potential of these devices, designed to improve speed, functionality, and user experience across various workflows.

“As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integral to our daily tasks, these AI PCs will reshape how we work and create,” said a company representative.

With this vision, Lenovo aims to lead the charge in making AI-powered devices essential for both personal and business use.

Among the highlighted products, the ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 stood out for its sleek design and portability, weighing just over three pounds. It features Intel Core Ultra processors that enhance AI-assisted productivity and optimize battery performance.

The laptop also boasts an improved FHD RGB webcam, which automatically adjusts to lighting conditions, ensuring clearer video calls for professionals on the go.

In addition, the ThinkBook 14 Gen 7 is tailored for demanding tasks, equipped with AI-accelerated Intel processors.

This 14-inch laptop includes Lenovo Smart Meeting software that enhances video conferencing experiences by eliminating background noise and correcting eye contact, making it ideal for hybrid workers and information technology decision-makers.

The ThinkCentre M70s Gen 5 is a compact desktop PC designed for enterprise use.

It offers up to 14th Gen Intel i7 processors, advanced security features, and a customizable fan speed to maintain a quiet work environment, allowing professionals to focus on their tasks without distraction.

Meanwhile, the ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 emerges as Lenovo’s lightest mobile workstation, featuring a 14.5-inch display and powerful NVIDIA RTX graphics. This device is particularly suited for high-computing tasks required by engineers and graphic designers.

Finally, Lenovo introduced the ThinkVision 27 3D monitor, which enables users to experience 3D content without the need for glasses, thanks to its real-time eye tracking capabilities.

The monitor not only offers impressive color accuracy but also serves a wide range of applications in education, content creation and entertainment.