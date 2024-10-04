‘Julian’ leaves PAR, now an LPA —PAGASA

Typhoon Julian (Krathon) is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and has weakened into a low-pressure area (LPA).

According to PAGASA’s final bulletin issued at 11:00 a.m., Julian’s center was estimated at 480 km north of Itbayat, Batanes, or in the vicinity of Neihu District, Taiwan, moving northward at 545 km/h with a central pressure of 1,010 hectoPascals (hPa).

As per writing, no wind signals are hoisted.

The typhoon weakened into a remnant low at 8:00 a.m., said PAGASA.

“The remnant circulation of Julian is forecast to merge with the frontal system over the Taiwan area,” it added.

The death toll due to Typhoon Julian climbed to five, while eight individuals were hurt and one is still missing.

The affected population increased to 69,290 families, or 242, 973 individuals, of which 32 families, or 117 persons, are still sheltered inside nine evacuation centers, data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council shows.