‘Julian’ death toll rises to five

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that as of Friday, the death toll from typhoon “Julian” (“Krathon”) has risen to five and of the total fatalities, two have been confirmed, one each from the Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley while three deaths remain unconfirmed, all reported in the Ilocos Region.

Reports also disclosed that at least eight people from Cagayan Valley were injured, while one person from the Cordillera Region remains missing.

As of Friday, 32 families, or 117 persons, are still sheltered in nine evacuation centers. The total affected population stands at 69,290 families, or 242,973 individuals.

At least 17 roads remain impassable, and 202 houses were completely damaged. Over 154 passengers, 15 rolling cargoes, nine vessels and three motorbancas are stranded. Seven seaports remain non-operational.

Infrastructure damages have been estimated at over P728 million. Crop losses, valued at P481.27 million, have resulted from a volume loss of 19,151 metric tons.

Twenty-nine cities and municipalities have declared a state of calamity.

The NDRRMC reported that government assistance worth P32 million has already been extended to affected families.

Typhoon “Julian” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning and weakened into a low-pressure area.

Meantime, the Office of the President will release P25 million in financial aid to assist typhoon-affected residents in Batanes province, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced on Friday.

This comes as the President visited the typhoon-devastated areas in Basco, Batanes to assess the immediate needs of affected residents and led the government’s distribution of assistance.

The Office of House of Representatives Speaker Martin Romualdez has committed to release P15 million in cash assistance for the typhoon victims, Marcos noted.

Each affected household will receive P10,000 in cash assistance, along with 14,000 boxes of food packs and other non-food items from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The DSWD has also allocated P2.78 million worth of assistance to Batanes province.

In addition to food packs from the DSWD, the Office of Civil Defense provided 40,000 kilograms of rice to approximately 4,000 affected families in the province.

Marcos also ordered the acceleration of rebuilding damaged houses, and the provincial government has already begun distributing housing materials.

Some 800 pieces of lumber and 800 galvanized iron sheets were handed over to Batanes residents whose houses were destroyed during the typhoon.