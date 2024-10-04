Julian death toll climbs to 5 — NDRRMC

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Friday that the death toll from Typhoon Julian (Krathon) has risen to five.

Of these fatalities, two have been confirmed—one from the Ilocos Region and another from Cagayan Valley—while three deaths from the Ilocos Region are still being validated.

Eight people from Cagayan Valley were reported injured, and one person from the Cordillera Administrative Region remains missing.

As of this writing, 32 families, or 117 individuals, remain in nine evacuation centers. The total affected population stands at 69,290 families, or 242,973 people.

Seventeen roads remain impassable, and 202 houses have been totally damaged. Additionally, 154 passengers, along with 15 rolling cargoes, nine vessels, and three motorbancas, are currently stranded. Seven seaports are non-operational.

The estimated damage to infrastructure is over P728 million, while agricultural losses are valued at P481.27 million, with 19,151 metric tons of crops affected.

A state of calamity has been declared in 29 cities and municipalities.

Government assistance amounting to P32 million has been provided to affected families, according to the NDRRMC.

Typhoon Julian exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning and has since weakened into a low-pressure area.