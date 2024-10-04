JGFP sees bright future for Singapore winners

The Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines lauded the efforts of its young talents who went home with honors during the Singapore Junior Masters recently.

JGFP president Oliver Gan said: “We are very proud of the podium finishers of the JGFP delegation to the Singapore Junior Masters as well as of the entire 28-man delegation.”

“From here, you can see that the future is bright for our junior golfers.”

He added that the JGFP will continue to nurture young talents who would one day become the next Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina.

Reigning US Women’s and Junior Girls’ champion Rianne Malixi honed her talents in junior competitions especially those organized by the JGFP.

Nicole Gaisano Gan captured the Girls’ Class C, while Stephanie Gaisano Gan and Brianne Macasaet ruled the Super Junior Team division.

Geoffrey Tan, Jacob Cajita and Charles Serdenia helped finished runner-up in Senior Division Team event.

Kendra Garingalao was second day lowest gross winner, while Gan was third third lowest gross champ.

Other podium finishers were Class AB, Jacob Cajita, first runner up; Class AB ,Ace Pascual third runner up; Class BB, Geoffrey Tan fourth runner up; Class CG, Kendra Garingalao fourth runner up; Class DB, Luis Espinosa fourth runner up; Class DG, Zuri Bagaluyos third runner up; and Class EG, Brie Macasaet third runner up.