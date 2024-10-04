Italy issuing 10,000 more caregiver visas

Italy is set to offer an additional 10,000 working visas in the coming year for caregivers who look after the elderly and the disabled, as a part of a broader migration reform package introduced by the government on 2 October.

The initiative aims to address Italy’s growing demand for care workers, driven by its aging population and a critical shortage of labor in this sector.

The new quota is an “experimental” initiative and will add to Italy’s approved 452,000 foreign workers from 2023 to 2025.

This increase reflects Italy’s recognition of the need to expand legal migration to tackle workforce shortages, despite its ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s administration.

As of January last year, 155,533 Filipinos were legally residing in the country, with many employed in caregiving and domestic work.

The majority of Filipino residents are concentrated in northern Italy, with Lombardy hosting 34.6 percent of the community.

Milan and Rome also have high concentrations of Filipino workers, at 29.5 percent and 26.4 percent, respectively, due to the demand for family care roles in these urban centers.

In addition to expanding the number of legal work visas, the new decree strengthens regulations on sea rescue operations by NGOs.

Under the new rules, aircraft used to spot migrant boats must immediately inform authorities of their movements. This aligns with current regulations for NGO rescue boats, which face penalties if their operations are not coordinated with Italian officials.

To combat exploitation within the migration system, the government is also introducing stricter anti-fraud measures.

In 2025, Italy intends to implement stricter scrutiny on visa applications from countries considered at high risk for fraud, including Bangladesh and Pakistan, in response to criminal exploitation.