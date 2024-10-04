HOW SWEET IT IS: UST growls way to V-League title

The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses got rid of the emotional baggage of their premature celebration in Game 2 and secured the 2024 V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge title with a 24-26, 25-20, 25-21, 25-14 win over the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws in their sudden death encounter Friday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Despite dropping the opening set, the Golden Tigresses displayed their composure and determination, aware that they had the strength needed to tame the Lady Tams.

They swept the next three sets, with a resounding fourth set performance which erased the sting of their previous game’s dramatic ending.

In that match, UST had celebrated prematurely after taking a 14-13 lead in Set 5 followed by a Cassie Carballo crucial hit. But FEU successfully challenged a net touch violation by UST’s setter, overturning the result and snatching the victory, which forced a winner-take-all Game 3.

In the decisive match, FEU started strong but couldn’t maintain control against a relentless UST squad.

The Golden Tigresses found their rhythm, particularly in the pivotal third set, where they pulled away, leaving the Lady Tamaraws with little room to respond. By the fourth set, UST took full control, preventing any FEU comeback and sealing the crown without the need for another dramatic fifth-set finish.

MVP Angge Poyos made a victorious return after missing Game 2 due to illness, powering the Golden Tigresses to their seventh V-League title with a stunning 31-point performance, built on 29 attacks and two blocks.

She also chipped in eight excellent receptions, leading the squad to a dominant finish over three straight sets. The victory marked UST’s first V-League championship since 2010, the same year it secured the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 72 women’s volleyball title.

“I am very happy that I was able to return for Game 3. My goal was to help the team and I am so thankful that we won the crown,” said the 20-year-old outside hitter.

After clinching a 2-1 set lead, the Golden Tigresses charged into the fourth set with an early 14-6 lead, fueled by a service ace from Reg Jurado and an attack error by Lovely Lopez.

That third-set win seemed to drain the fight from the Lady Tamaraws, as Poyos and Jurado led a relentless attack in the fourth set. The quick strike from Pia Abbu and back-to-back hits from Jurado sealed the 11-point set victory.

“The team is happy because we were able to recover from the Game 2 loss. We are also delighted that we played with a complete lineup aside from Em (Banagua). Good thing we were able to experience winning the V-League and the feeling is overpowering,” UST head coach Kungfu Reyes said.

Jurado contributed 15 points with 12 attacks, two serves, and a block, while Perdido added 10 points in the decisive match. Finals Most Valuable Player Carballo orchestrated UST’s offense masterfully with 19 excellent sets, while also adding five points.

Meanwhile, Bakanke led FEU with 16 points, built on 11 attacks, four blocks and an ace, while Jean Asis scored nine points and made two blocks, and Gerzel Petallo came off the bench to score eight points in the school’s second consecutive silver medal finish, after losing to the CSB Lady Blazers last season.