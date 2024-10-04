Hotshots, E-Painters dispute semis berth

Game today:

(Ynares Sports Center)

7:30 p.m. — Magnolia vs Rain or Shine

One final battle to decide which team will march into the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup semifinals.

Expect fireworks when Rain or Shine and Magnolia meet for the last time in an exciting do-or-die Game 5 the best-of-five quarterfinals today at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

Tipoff time of the no-tomorrow clash is set at 7:30 p.m. with the winner facing defending champion TNT Tropang Giga in the best-of-seven semis.

The two teams split their first four meetings with the Hotshots surviving elimination after a 129-104 victory in Game 4 last Tuesday.

Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero downplays the thought that his team has the momentum heading into the decider despite taking a lopsided result in the previous match even without young forward Zav Lucero.

“In a Game 5, in my opinion, there’s no such thing as having the momentum in a do-or-die game because both teams are eager and have the will to overcome whatever happened in the previous games,” Victolero said.

The mentor believes that only those inside the court will get to settle the result.

“I think it’s a players’ game. I always say this, in a do-or-die game, it’s the players trying to perform,” Victolero added.

“Yes, we have the Xs and Os but everything boils down to the players’ execution.”

Lucero is expected to return after missing Game 4 due to a concussion he suffered in the previous meeting after banging his head on the floor while chasing a loose ball that left him a bloody mess with a nasty cut above his right eye.

His presence will be needed as support for import Jabari Bird, Paul Lee, Ian Sangalang, Jerick Ahanmisi, Mark Barroca and Calvin Abueva against the deep Rain or Shine roster led by Aaron Fuller, Jhonard Clarito, Beau Belga and Gian Mamuyac.

Elasto Painters mentor Yeng Guiao braces for an intense physical game as neither team will back down for the right to advance into the next round.

“We have to be prepared for a very physical game,” the fiery coach said.

The series is as physical as it could get.