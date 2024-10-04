Hot prospect Paras fights in Tokyo

World-rated flyweight Vince Paras is a fighter worth watching.

In fact, Filipino fight fans can size him up next week when he sees action underneath John Riel Casimero’s headliner at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Paras, who holds a 21-2-1 win-loss-draw record with 15 knockouts, faces Japanese Hiroto Kyoguchi for the third time on 13 October.

The first time they met in 2015, Paras lost on points for the International Boxing Federation minimumweight crown in Ota City.

In a non-title rematch a few months ago in Korea, Paras exacted payback by winning on a decision.

Kyoguchi, who parades an 18-2 card with 12 knockouts, obviously wants to settle the score once and for all.

Paras and his team, made up of chief handler JC Mananquil and lead trainer Bennie Dela Pena, leave for Japan on 9 October.

Interestingly, Paras will celebrate his 26th birthday on the night he battles Kyoguchi.

Dela Peña, one of the country’s most seasoned cornermen, told DAILY TRIBUNE that a win will propel Paras to a crack at the World Boxing Association (WBA) title next year.

“A world title shot is down the line but first, we have to win next week,” Dela Peña said.

Paras, born and bred in General Santos City, is rated No. 6 by the WBA.