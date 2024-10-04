High school principal behind bars over molestation raps

A public school principal is now in jail after being arrested by operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) following complaints from four of his students whom he allegedly molested last week.

QCPD Station 15 station commander Police Lieutenant Colonel Macario Loteyro disclosed that the 59-year-old school official was apprehended during a follow-up operation at his home in Cainta, Rizal.

His victims — ages 15 to 17 — are Grade 10 students (junior high school) who the suspect instructed on 28 September to accompany him, where the assault occurred.

“The principal summoned them, claiming he had tasks for them. One was instructed to cook, while others were assigned cleaning duties. These were personal orders from the suspect. The first victim was a 17-year-old girl who was subjected to a sexual assault. Three others were also victims,” Loteyro said.

“The last minor victim ran away, pushing the suspect aside, and immediately reported the incident to her parents,” he added.

The suspect, according to Loteyro, is now facing Lascivious Conduct in relation to Special Protection of Children against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte condemned the incident.

“We will never tolerate such behavior. We will ensure a thorough investigation of the case and are ready to provide legal assistance to the victims to strengthen the case against the accused,” Belmonte said.

“We also call on other possible victims to come forward so that the perpetrator can be punished and justice can be served,” she added. “I also want to remind our teachers and school officials that it is your duty to protect, care for, and prioritize the welfare and safety of our children while they are in school.”

The incident also reached the office of the Department of Education. Dennis Legaspi, Media Relations chief of DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara, said they will also investigate the case and will wait for the report of the Quezon City Schools Division Office chief.