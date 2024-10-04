HIGH IN PHL AGENDA: NIGERIA

It's a long, long way between the Philippines and Nigeria — no less than 18 flight hours to wit — but the truly kindred nations from two different continents have never been beyond range.

No distance is too far for many mutually beneficial outcomes to flourish: from trade and people-topeople partnerships, education, tourism.

The Philippines and Nigeria have been exceeding the country mile since 1962 in a productive interchange that is now, more than ever, even girding for the next phase.

EDUCATIONAL TOURISM

Aside from a decent level of bilateral trade (that peaked in 2020 at over a million dollars), peoples have traditionally been the most tangible representation of the relationship between the Philippines and Nigeria, which have both thrived in revenues and values brought by steady streams of tourists from both sides.

The bulk of over 10,000 Nigerians residing in the Philippines study in the Philippines' various higher education institutions.

“I was told that the number was even higher in the ’90s. The graduates even have an alum association here in Nigeria,” shared Filipino Ambassador to Nigeria Mersole Mellejor.

NIGERIAN OIL PROMISE

“There is also a good number of Nigerians pursuing productive careers in the Philippines -- perhaps in the medical and the entertainment industry.”

Before the global financial crisis in 2009, the number of Filipinos in Nigeria was reported to have peaked at 8,000.

These were primarily professionals working in various capacities in oil and industrial states, industries located throughout Nigeria, and, most significantly, the services sector.

Today, there are over 3,000 Filipinos working in Nigeria, mainly in the oil sector.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu is bullish on the African nation's Southeast Asian link as the country recently took a daring step to increase its natural gas production to boost exports and meet domestic demand.

Tinubu said the two countries have already inked agreements to advance trade and economic cooperation.

He invites Filipino investors to look at business prospects in Nigeria.

The democratic country is strategically the largest economy and population in Africa.