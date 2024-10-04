Heart of Africa

Embark on the unexplored realm in the center of a true African odyssey: Nigeria, the most populous black nation, land of historic landmarks, cultural treasures, sunlit coastlines, enchanting waterfalls, spirited festivals, wildlife, majestic plateaus.
This itinerary unveils Nigeria’s true essences and character, the heartbeat of a safari continent, and its stories seldom told.
Ogbunike Caves
Enter the depths of time and set off on a once-in-a-lifetime journey in Anambra's legendary caves.
Explore centuries-old passageways, subterranean streams, and lit chambers to commune with the spirits of the past, while admiring the elaborate rock formations that have been sculpted by nature over millennia as they adorn the subterranean walls.
Nigeria’s Igbo people (one of the largest ethnic groups in Africa) puts spiritual significance for the caverns, reflected on religious shrines and symbols affixed on these rocks.
The caves have been regarded as holy sites for centuries, used for prayer, meditation and introspection.
Anambra’s hidden alcoves and chambers have a unique story to tell, contributing to the mystery of the historic location.
Zuma Rock
Zuma Rock is proof of the exceptional geological marvels found in Nigeria.
For those who are interested in local customs and the beauty of the surroundings, the country’s largest monolithic rock is a fascinating hike, awash with insights into entire Africa’s culture and history.
Olumo Rock
Discover a soaring representation of Nigeria’s resilience and strength in Abeokuta.
From its towering heights to its secret depths, Olumo Rock is an ancient formation steeped in history, folklore and cultural significance.
The striking outline of Olumo Rock, which towers majestically over the surrounding area, serves as a reminder of the Nigerian people's profound ties to the land.
Climbing to the top allows you to explore secret caverns, meandering trails and revered monuments that are testaments to centuries of human history.
Throughout history, the ancient rock formation has served as a haven, stronghold, and spiritual retreat for numerous communities, creating a rich tapestry of folklore, tales of bravery and indigenous traditions.
Gurara Falls
Dive into an extraordinary adventure amid lush foliage and towering cliffs of Gurara Falls.
The sound of rushing water and the surrounding flora in the air welcome you at the outset.
After starting a leisurely trek along picturesque trails that lead to excellent observation points overlooking the falls, take a moment to catch your breath soaking in the exhibition of nature’s strength and beauty.
After a strenuous hike, one can take a refreshing plunge, perhaps a picnic, beside the pristine pools at the foot of the falls.
Elegushi Royal Beach
One of Lagos’ most well-loved and energetic beach locations, the Boracay of Nigeria has become popular for its attractive surroundings, various entertainment and rave.
Approximately 40,000 visitors come to Elegushi Beach every week.
Cross River National Park
Set out on an exciting journey into the habitat of endangered monkeys, unusual birds, and stunning landscapes.
Immerse yourself in the rich cultural tapestry of the Efik and Ibibio peoples, and experience the exquisite flavors of Cross River cuisine, from fresh fish to spicy soups.
Lekki Conservation Center
A well-known natural reserve and ecotourism destination in Lagos, LCC is a prime example of Nigeria’s dedication to protecting its biodiversity and natural wonders.
The flourishing natural haven was created to preserve the area’s opulent flora and fauna, while offering tourists a fun learning experience.
The ecotourism treasure has grown to be a popular destination for those who chase the great outdoors, or ones who simply want a quiet getaway from the chaos of Lagos.
Yankari Game Reserve
On Nigeria's Bauchi State sits the 2300-kilometer Yankari Game Reserve, a former national park that is home to a diverse range of plants and wildlife, including elephants, lions, and baboons. Take a dip in the rejuvenating thermal springs amid the outsize beauty of Nigerian nature.
The Argungu Fishing Festival
The celebration, which takes place every February, has evolved into a way of life for the people of Kebbi State, helping conserve their prized customs.
Argungu heralds the beginning of the fishing season and the end of the farming season.
The celebration was first held in 1934, marking the end of centuries-long animosity between rival Nigerian monarchs. It has turned into a celebration of unity and life over time.
The cultural extravaganza of four days features agricultural shows, water sports, traditional Kebbawa entertainments and fishing competition along the Mata Fadan.
To assure the river's safety and obtain approval for the celebrations, the "Sarkin Ruwa," the river's caretaker, offers sacrifices to the river oracle, to cast out crocodiles and evil spirits.
The gun launches over 50,000 fishermen annually into the water in the quest for the big fish, Giwan Ruwa, which tips the scales at 75 kilograms.
Kano State
Explore Kurmi Market’s maze-like lanes, where traders exchange goods and artists display their creations. Discover the opulence of the Emir’s Palace and the historic city walls, which bear witness to Kano’s illustrious past and regal lineage. Savor a variety of regional specialties, such as the savory fura da nono and the fiery suya, to please any discerning palate.