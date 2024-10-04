Going green at home

The choices we make, like the food we eat and the products we buy play a significant role into the amount of pollutants that damage the Earth’s atmosphere. This must be addressed, starting at home.

Sustainability is often synonymous with complex solutions. However, what we usually overlook is how everything begins with a simple, single step.

At the SM Store, sustainable home improvement is made easy. Green living is more accessible with ACE Express that carry home products under the SM Green Finds label.