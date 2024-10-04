Going green at home

The choices we make, like the food we eat and the products we buy play a significant role into the amount of pollutants that damage the Earth’s atmosphere. This must be addressed, starting at home.
Sustainability is often synonymous with complex solutions. However, what we usually overlook is how everything begins with a simple, single step.
At the SM Store, sustainable home improvement is made easy. Green living is more accessible with ACE Express that carry home products under the SM Green Finds label.
Switch to LED bulbs
One of the easiest ways to reduce carbon footprint is by switching from traditional incandescent bulbs to LED bulbs.
ACE LED bulbs use 85 percent less energy, resulting to conservation of electricity and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. These bulbs not only last longer but also produce less heat, making them an all-around eco-friendly option for homes.
Eco-friendly cleaning
Household cleaning products can be some of the worst offenders when it comes to toxic chemicals that harm both the environment and our health.
BioGlow Organic Cleaners is an excellent alternative. These cleaners use natural ingredients and eco-friendly surfactants that are gentle on the environment while effectively cleaning your home. Not only are these products safer for your family, but they also help reduce the pollution caused by chemical cleaners.
Save water with smart fixtures
Water conservation is another critical component of living sustainably.
Did you know that water-saving showerheads and faucets can reduce your water consumption without compromising water pressure? Brands like EasyFlow, Water Gate, and EcoSense provide innovative fixtures that control water flow, reduce splashing, and minimize water waste.
By upgrading your bathroom and kitchen fixtures, you’ll not only reduce your water bill but also play a part in conserving one of our most precious natural resources. It’s a small upgrade that leads to big savings, both for you and the environment.
Biodegradable pots
Gardening is a wonderful way to connect with nature, but even gardening supplies can impact the planet.
Traditional plastic pots contribute to landfill waste and pollution. Modern Lifestyle’s biodegradable pots offer an eco-friendly solution. Made from wood powder and rice husks, these pots decompose naturally, returning nutrients to the earth as they break down.
Growing media
The foundation of any healthy plant is the growing medium used.
Brands like Ramgo, Vertigrow and Konice offer natural growing media sourced from coconut shells and rice hulls, by-products that are locally available in the Philippines. These materials provide a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional potting mixes, ensuring that gardening efforts are both fruitful and earth-conscious.
Switching to a greener lifestyle doesn’t require drastic changes — it can be as simple as choosing eco-friendly products when shopping.