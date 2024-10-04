Get back your vitality

You feel it, don’t you?

There are days when it seems that you are not taking in as much oxygen as you should. And, it seems that every breath you take is somewhat labored.

How about taking a flight or two of stairs. Do you feel winded?

After sitting for an hour, upon getting up, it appears that your knees are shaky when they should not be.

And this is the real test: You are out of breath after talking for two minutes straight.

A friendly reminder

So you want your vitality back. Everyone does. Let’s go over this checklist to see if, indeed, you have run out of steam.

1. Do you drink enough water? One of the clearest signs of dehydration is fatigue. Thus, the quickest way to raise your energy level is to drink water. Right now, it would be wise to drink a full glass of water – slowly but surely. One can never overemphasized the body’s urgent need for hydration. Go for eight glasses today. And then work your way up to 10. Make your glass of water more inviting by adding a wedge of lemon or a slice of cucumber or orange in it.

2. Are you moving enough? Sporting an active lifestyle is essential to building your vitality. Start exercising moderately. Choose an exercise routine that appeals to you. It’s time to get more oxygen-rich blood into your body. The only way is through exercise. The reason why exercise programs fail is not because of a specific exercise. It is largely due to the lack of commitment on the part of the individual. So, are you ready to commit?

3. Is your thyroid sluggish? A simple hormone blood test can answer this question. If you have not seen an endocrinologist, then it is time to consult one. When thyroid hormones are low, the result is unexplained tiredness.

4. Do you get enough quality sleep? Perhaps you are a snorer and might have sleep apnea. This condition inhibits good breathing while asleep. It disrupts your regular breathing and hampers good circulation. Or, by habit you binge watch at home and tend to sleep later than before. Try to sleep earlier each night.

5. Are you eating nutritious meals? Over-processed foods do not contain enough nutrients. Therefore, you could be under-nourished. This goes for snacking. Choose the healthier variety.

6. How is your mood? Being anxious all the time can cause energy levels to drop. Manage your moods with music, a good book or meditation. When you are witness to an emotional outburst, step away. Do not get involved. Your energies will be sapped if you do.