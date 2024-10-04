Filipino-led Grab

Grab Philippines announces a leadership transition in which its leaders, Grace Vera Cruz and Ronald Roda, will be assuming more responsibility within the organization.

Grab Philippines has appointed Roda as its new country head.

After four years as Grab Philippines’ leader, Vera Cruz has taken on a new role as head of regional corporate strategy.

This planned succession shows the depth of Filipino leadership within the company and is a part of Grab’s commitment to developing talent.

After more than six years in charge of the GrabCar company, Roda most recently served as COO of Grab Philippines.

Under his direction, Grab’s operations in the Philippines have grown from eight cities to over 200 cities since 2018, enabling millions more Filipinos to use Grab’s services.

When the GrabCar company had to temporarily close due to the pandemic, Ronald quickly adjusted to keep things running and turned the company into a more dependable and reasonably priced service after the pandemic.

Ronald also significantly contributed to the creation of over 72,000 job possibilities in the first half of 2024, increasing the total to almost 270,000 since 2023.

This is consistent with the business’ pledge to the Philippine government to generate 500,000 jobs during the ensuing five years.

“My goal is to continue making Grab a true partner for growth, providing innovative solutions that benefit Filipinos across the nation,” Roda said.

“Together, we will further enhance the quality of life for our consumers and driver-partners, and strengthen the pathways for success for our MSMEs and corporate partners, ensuring that Grab remains a vital contributor to the Philippines’ socio-economic development.”

To facilitate a seamless transition and maintain operational continuity, Vera Cruz will remain stationed in the Philippines in her regional role. Her continuous presence is a proof of her dedication to bolstering Grab’s established relationships and promoting the Philippine market.