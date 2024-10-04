FEU boosts cross-cultural education, hosts U.S. students

Far Eastern University (FEU), through its International Relations Office (IRO), reinforced its dedication to international collaboration by hosting a three-week Study Abroad Program of De Anza College, USA.

FEU-IRO hosted 15 students and two faculty members from the US college to experience life in the Philippines through guided cultural tours, diverse lectures and community engagement activities.

“This partnership broadens perspectives and fosters meaningful connections between our institutions. By sharing Philippine culture with international students, we encourage them to enhance their global awareness while promoting our rich heritage,” IRO director Driselle Pajuyo said.

Cross-cultural understanding through exchange programs

FEU’s extensive network of global partnerships, now including 43 universities, indicate its commitment to enhancing education and promoting global citizenship. The Study Abroad Program with De Anza College exemplified this commitment by offering international students valuable cultural experiences and academic enrichment.

During the first day, participants of the exchange program were given a guided tour of the FEU Manila campus, the country’s largest Art Deco complex and a recognized National Cultural Treasure by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

As part of their community engagement activities, the students visited the Gawad Kalinga headquarters, attended lectures on Philippine indigenous peoples and met with Aeta communities in Pampanga. FEU planned these activities with the intention of deepening the US students’ understanding and appreciation of Philippine communities, to help enhance cross-cultural knowledge and skills essential in a globalized world.

Karen Wang, an Asian-American Studies delegate, expressed her gratitude, saying, “I am deeply grateful for the welcoming community at FEU, who taught me that rather than being a passive observer, I could become part of a wider network of social relations, commitments, and responsibilities.”

“The most rewarding experience was exploring my Filipino identity and meeting other Filipinos,” delegate Sarah Gibbs, said. “I’ve never felt so loved and cared for by a group of strangers, who soon became friends.”