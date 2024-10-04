Dongallo powers UE past Perpetual

Games today:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

1 p.m. — Mapua vs UE

3:30 p.m. — Lyceum vs UST

6 p.m. — Letran vs UP

Casiey Dongallo took advantage of a longer playing time in anchoring University of the East’s offense to sweep debuting University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15, and remain undefeated in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Red Warriors kept their hold of the solo top spot in Pool B sporting a 2-0 win-loss record behind Dongallo’s impressive game following a quiet outing in the tournament opener last week.

Dongallo dropped 11 points off 10 attacks and one ace as UE dominated the 77-minute game to bolster its bid for a seat in the next round of the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

The sophomore wing spiker scored seven of her production in the third frame including five in the Lady Warriors’ 8-0 blitz that turned a slim two-point lead into a 21-11 separation.

UE put up a better effort on floor defense and more variations on offense compared to its four-set win over Lyceum of the Philippines University.

“Before the start of the game, (assistant coach) Doc Obet (Vital) told us not to be complacent. We really have to play our game,” said Dongallo, who only had one point in one set of action against the Lady Pirates.

Riza Nogales had eight points while Bea Zamudio, Yesha Rojo and Kayce Balingit added five each for the Lady Warriors, who received 26 free points off the Lady Altas’ errors.

Perpetual tried to keep pace in the early exchanges but fizzled out eventually.

Cyrill Alemaniana scored 11 points including a match point-saving hit for the Lady Altas before surrendering the game with a service error. Shaila Omipon chipped in with seven markers.

UE will try to make it three in a row against Mapua as hostilities in the competition which has Smart Sports, PLDT Fibr, Mikasa, Asics, Rebel Sports, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), SM Tickets as technical partners resume today.

However, Dongallo will skip the 1 p.m. match due to a scheduled platelet-rich plasma injection for her injured right hand.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas debuts against Lyceum at 3:30 p.m. while Letran and University of the Philippines square off at 6 p.m. in Pool C.