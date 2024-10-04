Cops deployed on Gatchalian filing

The Valenzuela City Police announced that additional personnel will be deployed on Sunday to support Mayor Weslie “Wes” Gatchalian’s expected filing of the Certificate of Candidacy (CoC) for the 2025 midterm elections.

P/Capt Joan de Leon of Valenzuela City Police said that they have sufficient police personnel in the CoC filing areas, adding that they will deploy another 80 to 85 policemen on filing day.

The only CoC filing area in Valenzuela City is the ALERT Multipurpose Building in Barangay Malinta and reports said that Gatchalian is expected to file his reelection bid as mayor of Valenzuela City on 6 October.

Gatchalian is seeking a second term as Valenzuela City mayor. Before becoming the city’s local chief executive, he served as the First District representative of Valenzuela City from 2016 to 2022.

After filing in Barangay Malinta, they will head to the Comelec-NCR office in San Juan to join the filing for city representative.

The city’s public information office declined to comment on the local lineup that Gatchalian will banner.

With the local political scene starting to heat up, De Leon said that the city remains safe from any threats (Code Green).

She also added that there have been no recorded politically-related crimes in the city since the previous election.