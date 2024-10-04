City of Firsts

Araneta City is among the elite roster of developers to get the BCI Asia Top 10 Developer Award for its forward-thinking approach to urban development.

The award recognizes Araneta as one of the top developers in the continent for its groundbreaking contributions to sustainable development, cutting-edge architecture and outstanding user experience.

“We at Araneta City have always done our best to deliver meaningful experiences and lifelong memories to our customers,” says Marjorie Go, Araneta vice president of marketing. “This recognition demonstrates the positive effect our work has on our clients’ lives.”

A key component of this recognition is the Gateway Mall 2, the most recent development in Araneta’s portfolio of cutting-edge projects.

More than just a place to shop, eat and have fun, Gateway Mall 2 is an architectural wonder that transforms Quezon City’s urban landscape.

Among the mall’s standout features is the massive Quantum Skyview with the first indoor ceiling mesh LED screen in the metro, the stunning all-white and uniquely-designed Sagrada Familia Church on the mall’s topmost level, and relaxing spaces like the Sensory Garden and Lagoon.

Additionally, the mall has over 150 eating options that will take patrons on a gourmet tour of various cuisines from across the globe.

In its 19th year, the BCI Asia Awards honor companies that have built and designed the greatest number of buildings in Asia, as well as those that have an emphasis on environmentally conscious projects and exquisite interior design.

Companies from seven Asian markets — Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam — are honored with these prizes.

In addition, the Gateway Mall 2 was named New Mall of the Year — Philippines at the Retail Asia Awards in Singapore last June. It also got the Mall Innovation Award from the Outstanding Filipino Retailers Awards last month.

In addition to the new mall, Araneta is now erecting the 30-story Cyberpark 3 office building, which will provide cutting-edge amenities to the expanding Araneta City business sector. Cyberpark 3 is certified by LEED.

It signifies the P25-billion Cyberpark complex’s five-tower extension, strengthening Araneta City’s standing as Metro Manila’s premier business hub.