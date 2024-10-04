Cebu City barangays need recovery facilities

The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) on Friday disclosed that many barangays in Cebu City lack material recovery facilities (MRFs) — which becomes the reason why the “no segregation, no collection” policy has not been enforced.

CCENRO environment management specialist Jean Carlo Generale said that the implementation of the no segregation, no collection policy is far from perfect since there is a lack of personnel and technicians down to the barangay level.

Republic Act (RA) 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 states that the segregation and collection of solid waste shall be conducted at the Barangay level specifically for biodegradable, compostable, and reusable wastes.

Section 34 of the same RA said that in every barangay or cluster of barangays, MRF shall be established.

Segregation of wastes shall primarily be conducted at the source, which includes household, institutional, industrial, commercial and agricultural sources while the collection of non-recyclable materials and special wastes shall be the responsibility of the municipality or city.

Barangay Cogon, Pardo chairperson Harry Eran said that his barangay once had MRF but its site was used by the private owner after Covid-19 pandemic.

Meantime, Punta Princesa barangay captain Atty. Eleno Andales said they already have budget for an MRF but not operational as residents in the nearby facility complained of the odor.