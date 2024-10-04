Capellas excited over Holtmann return

New Philippine national men’s football team head coach Albert Capellas wants to see a faster and attack-oriented style of football with the return of winger Gerrit Holtmann.

Capellas said during a press conference in Makati City on Friday that the VfL Bochum footballer has his support, adding another attacking option for the Philippines for the upcoming King’s Cup on 11 October when it faces Thailand.

The Philippines is gearing up for the 2024 ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup which kicks off on 12 December against Myanmar at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bocaue, Bulacan.

“From my point of view, I didn’t see any doubt. For him, it was very clear that he wanted to be here. And that is why I selected him because as I told you, I only want players that commit to be with the national team. That was very easy for my side,” Capellas said.

“We want to play an offensive style of football. It is my job to find the right players to achieve this and have high technical levels, smart, and can handle the pressure.”

“I think this is the best way to increase our chances to win more games.”

The Filipino-German player is in the 23-man squad for the King’s Cup which also has the likes of midfielders Kevin Ingreso, Sandro Reyes, and Patrick Reichelt, Defenders Jefferson Tabinas, Armani Aguinaldo, and Santi Rublico, and goalkeepers Partick Deyto and Quincey Kameraad.