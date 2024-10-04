Campus Connect kicks off at NU, Arellano University

Viu, a pan-regional over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service known for delivering trending K-dramas and Asian entertainment, introduced “Campus Connect: The Viu University Invasion,” an innovative and interactive campus tour designed to engage university students through a series of fun and appealing activities across Manila.

The Viu University Invasion Edition is more than just a campus tour — it’s a dynamic on-campus experience that directly brings Viu’s popular titles to students at Manila’s top universities. This initiative seeks to enhance students’ daily routines by offering engaging experiences that introduce them to Viu’s diverse range of Asian entertainment.

The event will kick off at the National University Mall of Asia Campus on 25 September, coinciding with their NU MOA Talent Competition and then continue to the Arellano University’s Legarda Campus on 24 October, during the AU Showdown 2024.

The Viu Campus Connect event features a variety of engaging activities designed to captivate students and create memorable experiences. At the Viu Photo Corner, students can capture selfies and share them using the hashtags #ViuCampusConnect and #EnjoytheViu, as well as their school’s name. Students can also win rewards by participating in the Viu Pop Quiz, which will test their knowledge of Viu Dramas, and by joining the Viu Pick a Prize activity by liking and following Viu’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The “Man on Campus” segment will offer spontaneous Q&A sessions and more surprises, keeping the excitement alive throughout the event.