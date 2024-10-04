Baguio’s cool green mall

“This facility is a testament to SM Prime Holdings’ commitment to sustainable operations and to the well-being of the communities we serve. By maximizing rainwater harvesting and treatment, we are not only reducing our reliance on the city’s water supply but also contributing to a healthier and more resilient Baguio City,” Engineer Liza Silerio, SM Supermalls’ vice president and Sustainability and Resilience head, said.

The initiative provides 30 percent of the mall’s total monthly average requirement for clean water that is safe for consumption and food preparation. The RTF utilizes a meticulous six-step treatment process, with equipment monitored and parameters checked in real time to ensure optimal performance. The processed water undergoes regular testing by the city’s accredited testing facility and consistently passes all water potability standards.

SMHCC further highlights the impact of the RTF, which extends beyond the mall itself. With reduced reliance on the city’s water supply, water haulers have been able to service more households, particularly during periods of water scarcity experienced throughout the city.