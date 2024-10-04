Australian Border Force visits BoC

In an effort to boost its cooperation between the two administrations in bolstering border security, the Australian Border Force (ABF), led by Tim Fitzgerald, Deputy Commissioner of National Operations, paid a courtesy visit to the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

The meeting was held in the OCOM Conference Room and was attended by several ABF officials, including Brooke Leung, Counsellor at the Australian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur; Brent Tonna, First Secretary at the Embassy of Australia; and Jennifer Bryant, First Secretary of the Department of Home Affairs at the Australian Embassy in the Philippines. The BOC was led by Atty. Teddy Sandy S. Raval, Deputy Commissioner of the Enforcement Group (EG), Isabelo A. Tibayan III, Acting Director of Enforcement & Security Service, Jerry M. Arizabal, Chief of the Customs Police Division, Danielo S. Gonzales, Chief of the Water Patrol Division, Rechilda T. Oquias, Head of the External Affairs Office, and Genilyn Minardo, COO V, EG, Conc. PCAG.

The ABF showed great interest in working with the BOC throughout the discussions, especially when it came to conducting joint operations and exchanging best practices regarding the seizure of cigarettes, vapes, and tobacco.

The earlier conversations regarding ABF's offers to enhance capacity were also reviewed during the meeting. The BOC replied by expressing how excited it was to take part in training courses on financial fraud investigation, trade-based money laundering, maritime security, and leadership development. Fitzgerald further underlined how crucial it is to maintain the current Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which was signed on April 23, 2007, between the ABF and BOC, current and adaptable to the requirements of both customs administrations.

Both agencies reaffirmed their dedication to upholding international standards and encouraged cooperation in order to expedite the flow of commodities safely while guaranteeing adherence to pertinent laws. Through this relationship, trade facilitation, border security, and effective communication between customs and industry stakeholders are all expected to increase.