Astronauts seen in BGC from ‘Out of this World’ campaign

Onion Bulb Productions (OBP) has once again pushed the boundaries of advertising with their latest integrated 3D billboard campaign, "Out of this World" which showcases the limitless possibilities for brands to reach and engage with their audience in driving business growth.

The "Out of this World" campaign features two astronauts exploring the vastness of outer space, symbolizing the boundless potential for brands to explore new ways to connect with their target market. The stunning visuals are displayed on OBP's 400-meter integrated 3D billboard at 5th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City.

This latest innovation follows OBP's previous success, which earned them an award from the Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) for introducing the country's first Naked Eye 3D LED billboard ad.

According to OBP creative director Tak Manabat, the "Out of this World" campaign differs from their previous integrated materials in its focus on consumer behavior, demographics, and content that resonates with the local audience. The team also enhanced the rendering to achieve a more lifelike quality.

The campaign's success is evident in the positive response from viewers, who have been taking photos and videos of the billboard and sharing them on social media. OBP's approach of "less is more" allowed the astronauts and their movements to take center stage, emphasizing the power of 3D advertising.

Meantime, OBP executive producer Michiko Tañedo believes that the campaign sets a new benchmark for innovation in visual advertising.

"We are now in an attention economy, and it is critical for brands to create dynamic content with enhanced viewer experiences," said Tañedo.

Industry research supports Tañedo's claim, indicating that companies investing in innovative advertising technologies often experience significant revenue growth compared to their competitors.