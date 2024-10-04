Act vs deepfake porn, X, Meta, Youtube, TikTok told

More than two dozen international civil society organizations will call on major tech firms to bolster their AI policies to combat “sexist and misogynistic” disinformation plaguing social media platforms, according to the draft of an open letter seen by AFP on Thursday.

The letter to the chief executives of six giants — Meta, X, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat and Reddit — follows an online boom in non-consensual deepfake porn as well as harassment and scams enabled by cheap, widely available artificial intelligence tools.

“It’s evident that these harms are not felt equally,” said the letter, signed by 27 digital and human rights organizations including UltraViolet, GLAAD, the National Organization for Women and MyOwn Image.

“Specifically, women, trans people, and nonbinary people are uniquely at risk of experiencing adverse impacts of AI-based content on social media.”

The letter, which the groups said will be made public on Friday, made a dozen recommendations to strengthen AI policies.