12 awards and growing: Redefining real estate excellence

In a dazzling celebration of excellence, DMCI Homes, the Philippines’ premier name in resort-inspired living, clinched its 12th Top 10 Developers Award at the BCI Asia Awards Philippines 2024 held last 27 September, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to elevating the standard of modern living.

Accepting the accolade on behalf of DMCI Homes, Corporate Communications manager Butch Mendizabal declared the award a testament to the company’s steadfast dedication to quality, innovation and sustainability in the ever-evolving landscape of real estate.

“This recognition reflects DMCI Homes’ consistency in delivering quality condominiums year after year, while also driving innovation and sustainable practices in the industry,” Mendizabal said.

Celebrating its 19th year, the BCI Asia Awards has established itself as a beacon of prestige in the regional building and construction industry, honoring the finest architectural firms and developers across Southeast Asia for their remarkable contributions to shaping the built environment.

The BCI Asia Top 10 Developers Award is awarded to companies based on the total value of their projects under construction from the previous year, while also evaluating their sustainability practices and green building certifications.