12 awards and growing: Redefining real estate excellence

In a dazzling celebration of excellence, DMCI Homes, the Philippines’ premier name in resort-inspired living, clinched its 12th Top 10 Developers Award at the BCI Asia Awards Philippines 2024 held last 27 September, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to elevating the standard of modern living.
Accepting the accolade on behalf of DMCI Homes, Corporate Communications manager Butch Mendizabal declared the award a testament to the company’s steadfast dedication to quality, innovation and sustainability in the ever-evolving landscape of real estate.
“This recognition reflects DMCI Homes’ consistency in delivering quality condominiums year after year, while also driving innovation and sustainable practices in the industry,” Mendizabal said.
Celebrating its 19th year, the BCI Asia Awards has established itself as a beacon of prestige in the regional building and construction industry, honoring the finest architectural firms and developers across Southeast Asia for their remarkable contributions to shaping the built environment.
The BCI Asia Top 10 Developers Award is awarded to companies based on the total value of their projects under construction from the previous year, while also evaluating their sustainability practices and green building certifications.
DMCI Homes has received this award multiple times — 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 — demonstrating its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in real estate.
Renowned as the Philippines’ first Quadruple A real estate developer, DMCI Homes has been transforming landscapes with its exquisite resort-inspired communities across Mega Manila, Baguio, Boracay and Davao City, proudly showcasing a portfolio of over 60 properties since its inception in 1999.
Moving forward, DMCI Homes, the Philippines’ leader in resort-inspired developments, is set to expand beyond Mega Manila into Cebu City’s booming condominium market, investing approximately P20 billion to develop a four-hectare property in Barangay Guadalupe for its inaugural project, as revealed by Vice President for Project Development Dennis Yap.
“Cebu City’s robust economy and growing demand for quality homes make it an ideal location for our expansion,” Yap said. “We’re excited to introduce our signature resort-inspired condominiums to this bustling city and be part of its dynamic development.”