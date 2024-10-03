YouTubers Cong TV, Viy Cortez expecting second child

The good news came earlier with the couple’s latest vlog, where Viy surprised Cong with the blessing coming their way— a second baby.

“Hindi ka na malulungkot na walang kalaro anak mo. May forever na siyang kasama sa buhay,” Viy told Cong.

The two have been a couple since 2015, welcomed their first child, Kidlat, in 2022, and married in June this year.

Cong TV began his YouTube journey way back in 2008 while Viy left her corporate job to shift to vlogging in 2016 and ventured into a make-up business called Viyline Cosmetics.

As of this writing, Cong TV now has 12 million subscribers on YouTube.