Wanted foreign fugitives collared

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced on Thursday that two wanted fugitives, a Korean and a Japanese, were arrested and will be deported soon.

One of the foreigners was identified as Korean Hwang Seongbin, who was apprehended on 30 September in Makati City.

Hwang is wanted in South Korea for his involvement in a stock investment scheme that resulted in losses of over $75,000.

Meantime, the Japanese fugitive identified as Sasaki Yohei was arrested last 1 October in Quezon City.

Yohei is wanted in Japan for scamming an elderly victim and is also suspected of being a member of a Cambodia-based telecom fraud syndicate.

Both fugitives were arrested on the strength of mission orders issued by BI commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado upon the request of the South Korean and Japanese governments.