Vilma Santos-Recto eyes Batangas gov post

Former Batangas Sixth District Representative Vilma Santos-Recto is once again eyeing the gubernatorial post for the province of Batangas as she filed her certificate of candidacy at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office inside the Provincial Capitol on Thursday.

Santos-Recto – who will have her son Luis Manzano as running-mate for the 2025 midterm elections – promised to continue her legacy of leadership.

Her other son – Ryan Recto – is also seeking a congressional seat in the Sixth District of the province.

The former solon – who is also a Presidential Lingkod Bayan Awardee – will run under the united banner of One Batangas, a coalition of veteran and emerging leaders, as they seek to carry on their family’s tradition of committed public service.

They present a vision of a “Maunlad na Batangas, sa Bagong Pilipinas” (A Progressive Batangas in a New Philippines), aspiring not only to bring prosperity across Batangas, but to make the province the country's model of progress.

The presence of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto in the event, symbolizes the Recto family’s deep commitment to national service.

Running under the slogan "Tuloy ang Serbisyong RECTO" (Continuing the RECTO Brand of Service), the campaign highlights the family’s unwavering dedication to transformational governance.

Santos-Recto, also known as the "Star for All Seasons" for her stellar careers in both entertainment and public service, is set to lead Batangas with her HEARTS agenda -- Health, Education, Agriculture, Roads and Infrastructure, Tourism, and Security.

The campaign also showcases the rise of new leadership in Luis and Ryan, introducing fresh perspectives into the province’s political landscape that poised to bring even more energy and efficiency to the implementation of the HEARTS agenda.

Batangueños are urged to unite behind the Dynamic Trio as they embark on this journey towards a more prosperous future, aligned with the broader vision of a “Maunlad na Batangas sa Bagong Pilipinas.”