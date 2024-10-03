UST, FEU, La Salle clash in sudden deaths

The battles for the 2024 V-League Collegiate Conference men’s and women’s crowns come down to a pair of thrilling sudden-death duels with the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws and De La Salle University Green Spikers aiming to build on their Game 2 victories and seize the titles.

Both teams now have momentum as they head into the decisive Game 3 against the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses and the FEU Tamaraws, respectively, today at the Philsports Arena.

The women’s match between FEU and UST kicks off at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s battle between FEU and La Salle at 5 p.m.

FEU turned what appeared to be a championship point for UST into a heart-stopping comeback in Game 2.

In fact, confetti already fell as the Golden Tigresses celebrated prematurely, only for the Lady Tamaraws to win a last-second challenge that changed the entire complexion of the match.

What followed was one of the most dramatic turnarounds in the tournament as FEU edged out UST, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 19-25, 17-15, to force the deciding game.

FEU captain Tin Ubaldo emphasized that their focus for Game 3 remains the same, but with added emphasis on minimizing errors.

“We’ll have the same mindset, the same mentality, we mean business,” Ubaldo said.

“But we should have less errors, less miscues and our communication should be more polished.”

Jean Asis, Faida Bakanke and Jaz Ellarina are also expected to power the Lady Tams in their quest for the title, as they brace for the likely return of Most Valuable Player Angge Poyos, who missed Game 2 due to illness.

“She’s resting after getting sick. Hopefully, she’ll be available for Game 3,” said UST coach Kungfu Reyes, who will need key performances from Renee Penafiel, Pia Abbu, Jonna Perdido and Regine Jurado.

In the men’s division, the Green Spikers, buoyed by the return of their ace spiker Noel Kampton, captured Game 2 with a decisive 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20 victory, keeping their hopes alive for back-to-back titles.

Kampton’s return from international duties reinvigorated the squad, helping them turn the tables on FEU after their Game 1 defeat.

Coach Jose Roque credited the team’s perseverance for the Game 2 victory, saying, “We’re so happy. All the hard work in training paid off, and the team gave their best effort.”

While Kampton’s return provided a much-needed boost, Roque noted that he is still regaining his rhythm after missing several weeks of training while with the national team.