Trump's 2020 election case: key takeaways from Jack Smith's filing

A key filing from special counsel Jack Smith, detailing evidence from the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election, has been made public. The 165-page document sheds light on the extensive evidence federal prosecutors have amassed, offering a deeper look into Trump’s alleged private efforts to subvert the transfer of presidential power.

The filing was prompted by a Supreme Court decision in July, which granted Trump limited immunity for actions taken during his presidency. However, Smith argues that Trump’s efforts to overturn the election were not official acts, but rather private schemes aimed at staying in power. Prosecutors argue that Trump acted as a candidate rather than a sitting president, and therefore, his actions are not protected by immunity.

One of the most striking revelations in the filing is Trump’s alleged plan to declare victory before all the ballots were counted, despite being informed by advisers that his chances of winning were slim. Following Election Day, Trump continued to spread false claims about voter fraud, notably through personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and pushed for alternate slates of electors in battleground states to challenge Joe Biden's win.

The filing also revisits Trump’s interactions with Vice President Mike Pence on 6 January 2021, when Pence was pressured to reject Electoral College votes. Despite Pence’s resistance, Trump allegedly dismissed concerns about Pence’s safety when rioters breached the Capitol. Prosecutors argue that these actions were part of Trump's larger scheme to interfere with the certification of the election.