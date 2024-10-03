Trillanes recognizes ‘uphill’ battle for Caloocan mayoral seat

Former Senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV has formally filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) as he seeks to run as the city mayor.

Trillanes was joined by PJ Malonzo, the son of the former city mayor Rey Alonzo, who will be vying as the vice mayor of the said city.

In an interview after Trillanes’ filing, he acknowledged the difficulty of this city hall battle as he faces incumbent Mayor Along Malapitan — whom he described as a “corrupt political dynasty.”

The Malapitan clan have been holding the city’s top office for 11 years. Along’s father, Oca, was the city mayor from 2013 to 2022, while Along held the office from 2022 onwards.

As he recognizes this year’s election difficulty, Trillanes added that he faced “much more difficult” challenges in his bid last 2007 when he secured a senatorial spot even though he campaigned behind bars after the Manila hotel siege.

If he wins the election, Trillanes vows to bring his governance with the track record of proven integrity and honesty.

The former naval officer also said that his anti-corruption crusade will help in giving enough benefits to the Batang Kankaloos.

“Because of corruption, an ample of Caloocan funds are being lost which we will use to give a good service towards the Caloocan residents,” Trillanes said.

Additionally, he also aims to develop Caloocan City into a center of business to attract more investors and to create more jobs for its residents.

Trillanes lastly attempted to run as a senator during the 2022 polls under the Liberal Party but eventually lost as he placed 21st overall.

Trillanes’ running mate, PJ Malonzo, said that he will file his COC at a later time.

In 2022, Malonzo ran as the vice-mayoral candidate alongside former Caloocan lawmaker Egay Erice, but he lost the election.

Trillanes and Malonzo will be going up against incumbents Mayor Along Malapitan and Vice Mayor Karina Teh.