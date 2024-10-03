Trillanes kicks off Caloocan mayoralty bid

Former Senator Antonior Trillanes IV on Thursday filed his Certificate of Candidacy (CoC) as he seeks to run for Caloocan City’s mayoralty post.

He was joined by PJ Malonzo, the son of the former city mayor Rey Malonzo, who will be vying as the vice mayor.

In an interview following the filing of his CoC, Trillanes acknowledged the difficulty of this city hall battle as he faces incumbent Mayor Along Malapitan — whom he described as a “corrupt political dynasty.”

The Malapitan clan have been holding the city’s top office for 11 years. Along’s father, Oca, was the city mayor from 2013 to 2022, while Along held the office from 2022 onwards.

As he recognizes this year’s election difficulty, Trillanes stressed that he faced “much more difficult” challenges in his bid last 2007 when he secured a senatorial spot even though he campaigned behind bars after the Manila Hotel Siege.

If he wins the election, Trillanes vows to bring his governance with the track record of proven integrity and honesty. The former naval officer also said that his anti-corruption crusade will help in giving enough benefits to the Batang Kankaloos.

“Because of corruption, an ample of Caloocan funds are being lost which we will use to give a good service towards the Caloocan residents,” Trillanes said.