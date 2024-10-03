Tabanas leads Filipinos’ bid in Thailand

HUA HIN, Thailand — Twenty of the 24 players sent by the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) will be making their international debut as the APJGA Thailand Championships commence at the Lake View Resort and Golf Club on Friday.

Competition begins in Divisions A, B, and C, with Isabella Tabanas of Del Monte Golf Club leading the Philippine contingent.

A seasoned competitor in the IMG Junior World, Tabanas tees off on the 10th hole at 7:27 a.m., playing alongside Thailand’s Yanisakarn Rattanaphokasathit and Napaphat Nipatcharoen.

“The course is nice, similar to Pueblo de Oro, but I struggled with my driver today,” said Tabanas, who carded a four-over-par 76 in Thursday’s practice round.

The granddaughter of legend Celestino Tugot is seeking her first international title, with her best finish to date being a ninth-place showing in Indonesia.

Twelve other Filipino golfers will also begin their campaigns in the opening round: Sebastian Sajuela, Azie Acuna, and Enzo Naranjo in Boys’ Class A; Zianbeau Thurs Edoc, Roman Yosef Tiongko, and Seth Santos in Boys’ Class B; Franco Lim, Edward Guillermo, and Franco Qui in Boys’ Class C; Mikaella Guillermo in Girls’ Class A, and Rocio Borromeo and Elliana Dumalaog in Girls’ Class C.

Expectations remain modest for the Philippine team, with the primary goal being to gain valuable international exposure.