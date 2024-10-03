Taal evac ready if needed — PBBM

The government is monitoring the situation in Taal, Batangas, after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported a minor phreatomagmatic eruption at Taal Volcano on Wednesday, according to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“What we have to do is monitor the situation because not every situation is the same,” Marcos told reporters.

“So how do we adjust? [We identify] where the areas that need special attention are and where the areas that are okay are. So that’s what we’re doing now,” he said.

The President noted that the government agencies concerned follow standard procedures when calamities occur.

“We have SOPs in place. We have standard procedures. Everybody knows what to do when the volcano erupts, a storm comes, or an earthquake happens,” he said.

Marcos assured the government will evacuate people should the situation in Taal and nearby areas worsen.

“I’m sure they will play it safe. If needed, we will have to move people out of the danger area, like we always do,” he said.

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1 (low level unrest), meaning that sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island (TVI), Phivolcs said.

It said that entry into the TVI, Taal’s permanent danger zone (PDZ) — especially the vicinities of the main crater and the daang kastila fissure — is strictly prohibited.

Additionally, flying near the volcano is not allowed, as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircraft.