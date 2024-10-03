'Smile 2' uncut in cinemas

"Smile 2," sequel to the box office horror film "Smile," is rated R-18 and will haunt Philippine cinemas starting on 16 October.

The film, starring Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Lukas Gage, is something that will bring smiles on horror fanatics' faces as its full, uncut version will be available for everyone’s viewing.

After the massive success of the first film in 2022, this year’s "Smile 2" ups the ante as a more terrifying and inexplicable story of the cursed smile that escalates the horror of the characters.

The film written and directed by Parker Finn revolves around the life of global pop sensation Skye Riley, played by Naomi Scott, as she begins to experience twisted and petrifying events on a bigger stage with higher stakes.

Other great actors to watch out for in the film are Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Ray Nicholson, Dylan Gelula, Raúl Castillo, and Kyle Gallner.