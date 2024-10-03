SM advocates jobs for all

The SM Group continues to provide employment opportunities for job seekers, particularly to new graduates who recently entered the labor force through its J.O.B.S. program.

From July to September, SM Supermalls hosted more than 40 job fairs across the country, helping more than 25,000 job seekers connect with employers.

The Philippine Statistics Authority noted an uptick in unemployment in July, attributed largely to the influx of new graduates still seeking employment.

The SM job fairs are playing an important role in addressing the issue by providing a venue for companies and new graduates to connect and find the right fit.

Employment in a jiffy

One success story is Kristina Eugenio, a new graduate from Bulacan State University – Sarmiento Campus, who had been applying to more than 50 companies for over two months without success. Her goal was “makahanap ako ng trabaho (find a job) as fast as I can…”

She registered for an SM job fair and secured a position as an Accounting Assistant with SM Retail, despite her initial expectation that a large company like SM would prioritize experienced candidates.

Similarly, John Flores, a fresh graduate from University of Caloocan, shared his experience of going door-to-door submitting his resume to various companies, enduring long commutes and the heat while looking for his first job.

Of about 60 companies he applied to, only 5 responded. Eventually, he found his first employment at SM Retail as an Accounting Assistant, after applying to join the job fair in SM City Fairview.

The job fairs hosted by SM, in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment and the Public Employment Service Offices, bring together a wide range of industries including information technology, business process outsourcing, hospitality and tourism, retail, government services, and many more.

Held in SM Malls, these job fairs offer more than just opportunities — they provide a comfortable, air-conditioned, and accessible environment for both applicants and recruiters.

This convenient setting streamlines the hiring process, ensuring efficiency for everyone involved.