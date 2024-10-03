SHOW OF FORCE: Flores sends Wacan packing; Tortosa inspires Gaccion

STA. ROSA, Laguna — Bacolod’s Inno Flores delivered the standout performance of the day in the ICTSI Junior PGT National Match Play Finals, eliminating top seed AJ Wacan, 3&1, to secure a spot in the semifinals of the boys’ 13-15 division at The Country Club here on Thursday.

Flores, who battled his way through a playoff for the final quarterfinal spot, carried that momentum into his match, taking early control at the back nine and maintaining his dominance throughout to pull off a surprise win over the Davao-based Wacan, who topped the stroke play eliminations with an impressive 72.

Flores now faces Jose Carlos Taruc of Marikina, who dispatched John Majgen Gomez, 4&3.

On the other side of the bracket, Clement Ordeneza from Bukidnon and Armand Copok from Manila will compete for the other finals berth in the series sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Ordeneza cruised past Nyito Tiongko from Cebu, 8&6, while Copok overpowered John Paul Agustin Jr. from Las Piñas, 6&4.

In the boys’ 16-18 division, Biñan’s Zachary Villaroman outlasted Simon Wahing from Bukidnon in a nail-biting match, winning the final hole, No. 9, to barge into the semis against Davao’s Aldrien Gialon, who edged Bacolod’s John Paul Oro, 1-up.

Meanwhile, top seed Mark Kobayashi from Parañaque rolled over Bukidnon’s Cliff Nuñeza, 5&4, setting up a much-anticipated semifinal clash with Cavite’s Patrick Tambalque, who beat John Rey Oro from Bacolod, 4&2.

In the boys’ 10-12 division, Quezon City’s Javie Bautista and Vito Sarines of Silang both pulled off dramatic 1-up victories over Ryuji Suzuki and Jared Saban, respectively.

Bautista capitalized on Suzuki’s three-putt mishap on No. 17 to book a semis duel with Ralph Batican of Bukidnon, who overcame early struggles to rout Inigo Gallardo from QC, 7&6.

Sarines, meanwhile, advances to face top seed Race Manhit from Pasig after beating Saban, 1-up. Manhit received a bye after topping the stroke play rankings.

Top seed Ally Gaccion, meanwhile, dominated with a 9&8 win over one-armed golfer Necky Tortosa from Iloilo in a girls’ 16-18 victory that was more than just a triumph on the scoreboard but a moment of inspiration and realization for the Cagayan de Oro lass.

“Playing with Necky was incredibly inspiring. She has the power to motivate not just me, but many aspiring golfers,” Gaccion said.

“Despite hitting the ball with just one hand, regardless of the distance, she never gave up. That resilience is something special, and it made me even more grateful for the many blessings in life.”

The victory also lined up Gaccion to an explosive match with Cebu’s Apple Gotiong, who overpowered Angelica Bañez at the backside to fashion out a 5&3 victory.

No. 2 seed Lia Duque of Southwoods advanced to the semis of the girls’ premier division with a commanding 7&5 win over Rhiena Sinfuego from Iloilo. Duque will meet Rafa Anciano of Mandaluyong, who staged a comeback from 2-down to edge Del Monte’s Crista Miñoza, 1-up.

In girls’ 10-12 class, top seed Brittany Tamayo from South Cotabao smothered Bacolod’s Chelsea Ogborne, 8&6, to seal a face-off with Maurysse Abalos from Mandaluyong, who drove past Cebuana Kelsey Bernardino, 4&3, while Aerin Chan, also from Mandaluyong, toppled Casedy Cuenca from QC, 6&5, for an interesting semis matchup with Quincy Pilac from Pasay, who upended Bukidnon’s Rafella Batican, 4&2.

The girls’ 13-15 division saw twins Mona and Lisa Sarines on a potential collision course for the finals. Mona cruised past Rane Chiu from Cebu, 7&6, while Lisa dominated Levonne Talion from Calamba, 6&5.

Top seed Precious Zaragosa from Laguna fended off Tiffany Bernardino from Makati, 3&2, setting up a semis clash with Lisa. Meanwhile, Zero Plete from Cagayan de Oro secured a thrilling 1-up win over Davao’s Johanna Uyking to face Mona in the other semifinal.

In the boys’ 8-9 division, Jesus Yambao from Pasig and Cagayan de Oro’s Shaqeeq Tanog upset higher-seeded opponents to advance. Yambao defeated CDO’s James Rolida, 3&2, while Tanog edged Cebu’s Tobias Tiongko, 1-up.

Yambao now faces top seed Kvan Alburo, while Tanog takes on No. 2 Michael Ray Hortel II, with the winners meeting for the title in the afternoon.

In the girls’ 8-9 division, Taguig’s Tyra Garingalao breezed past Baguio’s Amiya Tablac, 6&5, earning the final semifinal spot.

She will challenge top seed Winter Serapio from Sampaloc, while Eliana Mendoza from Cebu battles Cagayan de Oro’s Francesca Geroy in the other semifinal matchup.