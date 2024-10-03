S. Korean president visiting Manila

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeon is set to visit the Philippines next week, the country’s embassy in Manila announced Thursday.

In a statement, South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Sang-Hwa said Yoon will pay a state visit to Manila on 6-7 October.

“The visit by President Yoon will be his first as president of Korea, and it is the first state visit to the Philippines by a Korean president since 2011,” Lee said.

“The visit will mark a pivotal moment in the 75-year diplomatic relationship between South Korea and the Philippines and symbolizes our strong bond and the close connection of our leaders,” he added.

Yoon’s visit “epitomizes not only a celebration of past achievements but a forging of even greater partnership and opportunities,” the ambassador noted.

During his visit, Yoon is expected to further the partnership between the Philippines and South Korea in various areas, including political ties, security, economy, development cooperation, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.