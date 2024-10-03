Robinson pumps life into Pirates

A decorated mentor stepped into the Lyceum of the Philippines University dugout to pump life into its campaign during its 64-62 win over University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament.

No less than De La Salle University head coach Topex Robinson delivered a speech that fired up the Pirates, allowing them to overhaul their 27-32 halftime deficit into an overwhelming victory.

Pirates veteran John Barba told DAILY TRIBUNE that Robinson — the former Lyceum mentor — noted the poor performance of the starters, prompting him to enter the dugout to remind them that they should just simply enjoy the game.

With that, second stringers Renz Villegas and Jonathan Daileg stepped up as they fired 18 and 10 points, respectively, to power the Pirates in snapping a two-game losing skid.

“During halftime, he told us the first group wasn’t enjoying the game and resulted in a poor performance. He praised the second unit because they enjoyed playing, which was key to winning,” said Barba, who was limited to eight points against the Altas.

“Coach Topex was like a father to us. Even though he is already at a different school, he would find time to watch our games to motivate and give the team advice.”

Robinson made head turns when he was calling the shots for Lyceum from 2015 to 2019 and even led it to back-to-back Finals appearances in 2017 and 2018 with a solid crew of Jaycee and Jayvee Marcelino, Mike Harry Nzeusseu and CJ Perez.

But more than his coaching brilliance, the 47-year-old mentor’s compassion is what made him be so endearing to his players like what he told Green Archers star Kevin Quiambao recently when he became a father to his baby boy, Kevin Vennan.

“It’s one of the things we discussed prior to this season. We know he’s going to be in and out sometimes he won’t be in practice but he still has a commitment with Gilas and that’s what we were prepared for,” Robinson said.

“That’s why KQ is always a part of us.”

Lyceum head coach Gilbert Malabanan said he and Robinson would get feedback from one another and lift each other up even if they call shots in different leagues.