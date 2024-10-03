Raslag eyes 1,000-MW capacity by 2035  

Renewable energy firm Raslag Corp., led by Pampanga-based businessman Peter Nepomuceno, aims to generate 1,000 megawatts (MW) of capacity by 2035, aligning its growth with the national energy transition strategy.

The company said on Thursday that its plan will be supported by three upcoming projects and the recent completion of RASLAG-4, its fourth solar power plant.

Additionally, Raslag is set to expand beyond Pampanga, with its next solar facility scheduled to start operations in Sta. Rosa, Nueva Ecija by 2026.

“We are thrilled to have completed four organic projects to help meet the country’s growing energy demand,” Raslag CEO and president Robert Nepomuceno said.

“The RASLAG-4 project marks another step towards empowering Filipinos with renewable energy.”

24K homes to benefit

The newly completed RASLAG-4 plant is expected to supply 53 gigawatt-hours of clean energy to the national grid, benefiting 24,000 homes annually.

It is the company’s largest facility to date, with a capacity of 36.646 MWp, and after testing and commissioning, it has been connected to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines’ 69kV line.

Raslag expects RASLAG-4 to generate P285 million in revenues in its first full year of operations.

The project also contributed to local economic development, creating more than 150 jobs during construction and providing ongoing opportunities for contractors, technicians, and service providers in the area.

Since going public, Raslag has increased its installed capacity to 77.844 MW in just two years.