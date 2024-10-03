QCPD welcomes new district director

The historic turn of command for the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) made P/Col. Melecio Maddatu Buslig Jr. the second history maker, taking the command as the new acting QCPD district director after almost three decades.

His distinguished achievements led him to become chief of the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) and later provincial director of Sorsogon PPO, PRO 5.

The turnover ceremony was attended by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and was presided over by National Capital Region Police Office director PMGen Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. recently.

It was also attended by key figures in the police force, stakeholders, and friends from the media, who celebrated not only Buslig’s appointment but also the unwavering commitment of the QCPD to the safety and security of the city’s residents.

“It is fitting that we make meritocracy the hallmark under my watch, raising the bar of performance and accountability where excellence will be rewarded, while mediocrity receives its just dessert,” Buslig said in his inaugural message.

He envisions a leadership defined by fairness, where individuals are measured by their dedication and accomplishments, ensuring that those who strive for excellence are recognized, and those who fall short are held accountable.

Belmonte, on the other hand, expressed gratitude to outgoing QCPD director PBGen Redrico Maranan, who has been appointed as the new regional director of the Police Regional Office in Central Luzon, for his outstanding accomplishment during his stint and also expressed her gratitude and support for Buslig and the QCPD.

“As we transition to the new management and leadership, let me emphasize the role of the Quezon City Police District,” Belmonte said.

“Through the dedication, vigilance, and professional service of our police force, we can protect the rights of every citizen, uphold the law, and foster an environment where all families, individuals, and businesses can thrive,” she added.

Maranan, meanwhile, thanked Belmonte for her unwavering and boundless support.