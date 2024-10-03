Pia Wurtzbach and Heart Evangelista snub each other at Hermes fashion show

Pia Wurtzbach and Heart Evangelista’s feud, whether imagined or otherwise, has escalated in a serious manner with the unfolding of recent events involving the two.
One is the supposed act of snubbery between them at the Hermes fashion show, where, despite being just an arm’s length away, neither took glances at the other.
Second, Wurtzbach and Evangelista have unfollowed each other on Instagram. With these two incidents, their rivalry has become even more apparent.
Anthony Jennings’ girlfriend posted cryptic messages
Anthony Jennings’ breakup with Jam Villanueva, his girlfriend of more than five years, has reached a fever pitch. This is especially true now that Villanueva seems to have hinted at her heartache on social media.
Villanueva’s reposting of TikTok videos and cryptic messages were seen as significant and serious. Some of Villanueva’s viral posts, it seems, are indicative of her emotional state.
From “The audacity to act like nothing happened as if they never disrespected and hurt people” to “I will never forget your conversation with the girl you told me not to worry about” and ‘I will never forget how I gathered my remaining strength to take a screenshot while shaking badly from pain,” these messages were viewed as a swipe at Jennings.
And this came after Jennings was photographed with Maris Racal in Italy during the taping of Incognito, where they were seen wearing identical Adidas shoes.
In an Instagram story, Jennings was spotted holding a birthday cake for Racal while they were on an airplane.
Kim Chiu shares how she earns extra money in high school
Kim Chiu revealed how she was able to earn extra money for her school allowance during a banter with Teddy Corpuz on It’s Showtime.
“Meron ka bang business? Mga pinagkakakitaan pandagdag baon nung maliit ka (Do you have a business? Ways to earn extra for your school allowance when you were younger)?’ Corpuz asked.
“Binebenta ng kuya ko ‘yung picture ko. Binebenta niya ‘yung picture ko sa may crush daw sakin ((My brother used to sell my picture. He sold it to those who supposedly had a crush on me),” Chiu revealed.
“Pinaghahatian namin ‘yun, kasi 20 lang ‘yung baon ko nung high school, eh. Tapos kapag nabibili, P150. So, hati kami ng kuya ko. Sa akin ‘yung P50, sa kuya ko P100 (We split it because my allowance in high school was only P20. Then, when it got sold for P150, we divided it. I got P50 and my brother got P100),” she added.