Phl sustainable aviation fuel study underway

The Department of Transportation (DOTr), Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), and global aircraft manufacturer Airbus jointly kicked off a study to assess the feasibility of local sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production.

The study, formally launched during the Aviation Forum on Thursday, aligns with the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) guidelines.

“On behalf of our partner agencies CAAP, DOE, DOST, and the other NBB SAF Committee members, we thank our private sector partners for participating to jumpstart the foundations of our SAF industry,” said Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Roberto O. Lim.

Particularly, Airbus will contribute to the feasibility study by analyzing local macroeconomic data, evaluating SAF feedstocks and production pathways, assessing financing and policy support, and drafting an action plan.

The study, the completion of which remains undisclosed, will serve as a critical foundation for policy development and is expected to encourage industry stakeholders to advance SAF production in the Philippines.

The Philippines, through CAAP, has been part of ICAO’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation since December 2018.

As an ICAO member, the country is committed to reaching the aviation industry’s net-zero carbon emissions target by 2050.

Airbus, on the other hand, aims to have all its aircraft capable of operating on up to 100 percent SAF by 2030.

To support the country’s SAF roadmap, the Philippines recently formed an SAF committee under the National Biofuels Board, led by the Department of Energy.

SAF, a sustainable alternative to fossil fuel-based aviation fuel, can be produced from plant-based feedstock such as forestry and agricultural waste, as well as used vegetable oils.

Locally, coconut oil—already used in biodiesel production—is being explored as a potential SAF feedstock.